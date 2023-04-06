Grampians Grape Escape returns for its 30th year

The iconic wine, food and music festival Grampians Grape Escape is returning to Western Victoria this May and will be celebrating its 30th year as one of the region's most highly anticipated festivals.
With support from the Victorian Government's Regional Events Fund, Grampians Grape Escape will kick off on Friday May 5 and will run until Sunday May 7, serving up over 100 exhibitors, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, kids' activities and live music.
For the past 30 years, the not-for-profit festival has spotlighted the region's producers and winemakers and supported the local tourism and events industry.
Heading up this year's guest chef line-up is chef, author and TV presenter Miguel Maestre, along with MasterChef alumni Khanh Ong who has added restaurant owner, cookbook author and TV presenter to his belt.
Comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts will take centre stage in the on-site marquee with his smash hit show An Idiots Guide to Wine, where the audience tastes six wines while being taken through an insightful and hilarious journey of the wonderful world of wine.
Festival goers will also be able to learn about everything from road trip cooking and distilling to getting ready for the Grampians Peaks Trail with a diverse line-up of masterclasses.
The second ever Feel-Good Friday will kick off the festival weekend, where fun seekers can begin the end of vintage celebrations dancing to 60's classics from Shell Yeah, a Beach Boys cover band, crowd favourite 19-Twenty and Madhouse, a cover band who never fail to bring the 'house' down.
Accommodation is expected to book out quickly so those keen to nab a ticket are encouraged to start planning now.
There are plenty of great options from B and Bs, cabins, hotels and camping and caravan sites across towns such as Great Western, Dadswell's Bridge and Halls Gap.
For more information, please visit www.visitgrampians.com.au
Tickets are on sale from and can be purchased here: www.grampiansgrapeescape.com.au
