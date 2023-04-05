The Ararat Advertiser
Mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras switched on

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
April 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Distracted driver detection technology has arrived in Ballarat. This camera will check drivers on Creswick Road day and night and in all weather conditions. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Distracted driver detection technology has arrived in Ballarat. This camera will check drivers on Creswick Road day and night and in all weather conditions. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The region's first mobile phone and seatbelt detection camera has been switched on and is already pinging drivers illegally using their devices.

