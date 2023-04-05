Don't forget about your pet's registration

Ararat Rural City pet owners are reminded that animal registration renewals are due by April 10, 2023.
By law, all cats and dogs three months of age and over must be registered with Ararat Rural City Council.
Ararat Rural City CEO Dr Tim Harrison said the registration fee gives pets owners more than a lost a found service for your pets.
"Pet registration is a basic measure that greatly improves the chances of a pet being returned if it gets lost or escapes from a property," Dr Harrison said.
"Registration fees also go toward our rural city's local law services that respond to wandering dogs, animal attacks, nuisance barking, and managing the Ararat pound.
"If your animal has passed or has been relocated to another municipality, do notify the council so our records may be updated.
"It is also timely to remind owners that a maximum of two cats and two dogs are permitted within residential areas, and six dogs and four cats in farming areas. People who are looking to have more pets will need to apply for a Planning Permit through the council."
Pet registration is a legal requirement under the Domestic Animals Act 1994. If any unregistered animal is located, Community Safety Officers may issue a fine of $330.00.
Residents with any enquiries should contact Ararat Rural City Council's on (03) 5355 0200.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
