The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Don't forget about your pet's registration

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock.
Picture: Shutterstock.

Ararat Rural City pet owners are reminded that animal registration renewals are due by April 10, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.