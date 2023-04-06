First Friday night run huge success for Stawell Amateur Athletic Club

The third round of the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club season saw the club host its first Friday night run as 49 runners competed across the seniors 5k, juniors 3k and sub-juniors 1k distances for the Edge's Ironbark Dash.
The run was followed by a social BBQ tea at the club house.
Senior and junior runners enjoyed an undulating loop in the Ironbark forest while the newly opened running track lights were utilised for the sub-juniors loop.
Only 24 seconds separated our senior runners once handicaps were applied - a credit to our handicapper!
In third place and always improving, was Terry Jenkins. Second place, with a sensational sprint finish was Gary Saunders. First place getter was Elise Monaghan who ran a blistering time of 23 mins 16 seconds and was also the fastest female.
Elise has been doing a lot of running training while away at university in Geelong and it is paying off.
The fastest senior male was Tom Walker who completed the course in 16 minutes 36 seconds, beating some of our junior 3k runners.
The addition of the 3k junior race this year has been very popular with many enjoying the challenge of the additional distance. The winner this week was Oscar Ellis in a time of 15 mins 22 seconds.
It was a sibling battle for second and third with Cameron Christian edging ahead of his sister Claire in times once handicaps were applied.
Henry Ellis took after his older brother in the sub junior race winning in a time of 5 mins 45 seconds. Eva Harrison came in second place and Alfie Freeland in third.
The club has a break over school holidays returning for the David O Jones Mitre 10 Handicap in Great Western on Saturday April 22. The Club also supports the Lindsay Kent Memorial Fun run on Easter Sunday at 9am at the Stawell Racecourse.
