TD2000 cars that drove to Orange not as old as it seems

Tanya Marschke
April 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Shane Dougherty with his Malaysian built TD2000 at the front of Robertson Park. Picture by Tanya Marschke
A line of retro-classic roadsters navigated the rough roads around central NSW recently for a national gathering. They were a long way from home.

