A line of retro-classic roadsters navigated the rough roads around central NSW recently for a national gathering. They were a long way from home.
The TD2000 cars were inspired by post-war cars but the first models were built in mid 1980s.
Shane Dougherty from TD2000 Owners Group drove his Malaysian-built roadster to Orange from Victoria.
"About 100 of these cars were built in [Victoria] at a place called Gason, which is in Ararat," Mr Dougherty said.
"The Australian ones were built from 1987 to about 1990/91. They are a replica of a MG TD, [which] were built from 1949 to 1955."
The early cars used Nissan components and they were "tooled up" in Malaysia although other models used Toyota components.
After the initial 100 cars were produced near Ararat, more were produced in Australia before all production moved to Malaysia.
The Malaysian cars were built from 1999 through to about 2005.
"A lot were exported to Australia," Mr Dougherty said.
"It's like Mustangs, they built a lot of them for the Australian market, it was one of, but not the most popular cars they built.
"[There's] about 170 in Australia in total in various conditions."
He said the owners of those cars have been trying to meet up every year.
Last weekend they finally managed it with TD2000s brought to Orange from south-east Queensland, the Central Coast, Sydney and three or four cars from Melbourne, among other places.
"This is the first one that we've had people come from all over. It's the first quasi national event," Mr Dougherty said.
Mr Dougherty said he lives in Victoria and had been at Phillip Island before the event.
Before coming to Orange he spent the night in Wagga Wagga; some of the cars were brought to Orange on trailers while others, including Mr Dougherty chose to drive.
"It's good if the the road is even, if the road is rough you've got to have your wits about you," he said.
He said the particular issue with the TD2000s is they are so light so on smooth roads they are "zippy" but add in some corrugation and potholes and they will bounce around.
"These are all rear wheel drive," he said of the cars that were displayed on Summer Street.
His car was built in Malaysia and had Toyota components.
"You see a lot more of the Australian ones," he said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
