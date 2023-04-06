Bowel screening tests a lifesaver

SORRY if you are having breakfast, but the Rotary Club of Ararat is getting behind an important campaign that could save your life.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare predicts that Australians have a one on 19 chance of contracting bowel cancer by the age of 85, just under five per cent of the population.
Ararat Rotary members believe there would be few experiences more stressful than receiving a diagnosis of bowel cancer, except getting that diagnosis too late.
That's why the club is on a crusade to save lives through the sale of bowel scanning kits from local pharmacies for just $25.
Rotary President Jenny Beales said it was one of the most important campaigns the club ran.
"Checking your poo is the smart thing to do," she said.
"It's incredible to think 5000 people lost their lives last year to a disease that if picked up early can be effectively treated. We know that these tests save lives and that's why we are behind this campaign."
Kits can be purchased at Priceline and Blooms Pharmacy.
