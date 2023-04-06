The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Bowel screening tests a lifesaver

April 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Rotary member David Tolputt and Blooms the Chemist pharmacist Jason Hosemans are behind an important campaign that could save your life - bowl screening kits. Picture supplied
Ararat Rotary member David Tolputt and Blooms the Chemist pharmacist Jason Hosemans are behind an important campaign that could save your life - bowl screening kits. Picture supplied

SORRY if you are having breakfast, but the Rotary Club of Ararat is getting behind an important campaign that could save your life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.