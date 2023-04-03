Brownlow Medal winner Nathan Buckley, four-time premiership Hawk Jordan Lewis or South Australian sporting royalty Kane Cornes could be a Puma for a day.
Moyston Willaura Football Netball Club is one of just eight clubs chosen to draft a legendary AFL player in the second instalment of its ground-breaking local football initiative 'The Carlton Draft'.
Moyston Willaura Football Netball Club president Terry Keilar was rapt with the announcement.
"No doubt, having any high profile person come and be involved in the club either through guest speaking or coming to play with the club is is a great opportunity," he said.
"Not only for your younger players, but also your community members and especially your volunteers and long serving people have been at the club for a long time."
Mr Keilar said the injection of an AFL calibre player could not come at a better time.
"There's no denying the last year or so has been a bit of a battle for us and we've been on the bottom end of the ladder," he said.
"So to have to have that sort of help, it will hopefully raise the profile of club a little bit.
"To have someone come in it'll just make for a wonderful environment, and hopefully a great atmosphere on the day and we'll have a little bit of fun.
The clubs will find out who they get on a special draft night on Wednesday, April 26, broadcast on Fox Footy.
Last year, The Carlton Draft created longstanding memories for eight lucky clubs, highlighted by Dale Thomas' heroic best-on-ground performance for the Nhill Tigers, willing them over the line for their first win in over 1,029 days, with the club generating over $12,000 in revenue from the after-match activity alone.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
