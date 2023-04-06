BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Character and charm of yesteryear blend with modern conveniences and a great central location.
The double-door entry leads you inside to the stunning hardwood floors and beautiful decorative ceilings. The light-filled lounge connects to the dining area and spacious kitchen.
The large bathroom offers a corner spa, shower and separate toilet. There's also a second shower and toilet in the laundry.
The three bedrooms are all generously sized with a reverse-cycle air conditioner in the main bedroom.
Outside offers an expansive year-round entertaining area, established gardens, a large Colorbond shed with power, five water tanks, garage and rear-lane access.
