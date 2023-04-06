BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This quality brick-veneer home is positioned right on the edge of town with a rural outlook, yet only minutes from Stawell.
Upon entering you are greeted by the sunken lounge which is set across from the kitchen which features a gas cook top and electric wall oven.
The dining area is open to the kitchen and provides access to the undercover outdoor entertaining area.
There are three double bedrooms, all with built-in robes, with the centrally-positioned bathroom with spa and separate shower located nearby.
In the rear yard behind the privacy of remote controlled gates there is a double carport and a handy attached workshop with concrete floor and power connected. The gardens are established and low maintenance leaving nothing to do but move in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.