Ararat to dig deep and help Royal Children's Hospital

Dig deep this Saturday and help the Royal Children's Hospital.
The Ararat RSL is the place to be on Saturday night with musical entertainment, raffles, auctions and plenty of fun and games to raise money for the iconic charity.
Organiser Carl Forshaw said he was blown away by the city's support for the annual event.
"Ararat businesses have been fantastic," he declared.
"Last year we raised more than $1000 for the Royal Children's Hospital and we hope to eclipse that on Saturday night."
Held in the RSL's main function room, entry is via gold coin donation, with a lucky door prize on offer.
The Ararat City Band, Jan and Derek Pope, Peter Baxter, Ricky Klauss, Lionel Holt and Luke Smith are among those providing musical entertainment throughout the evening.
"Former music teacher Peter Baxter is going to wow audiences with his violin," Mr Forshaw said.
"Luke Smith, an old Ararat boy who now lives in Ballarat, is great. Everyone knows Ricky Klauss - gold old Ricky - is going to do some old tunes. And I'll do a couple of numbers as well as emcee."
Auction items include a television and a refrigerated esky.
The event starts at 7pm and starts a week of fundraising for the Royal Children's Hospital.
"Easter Bunny is going to be up the street on Thursday (April 6) outside Bendigo Bank this year," Mr Forshaw said.
"The Rotary Club will have a barbecue and rattle the tins."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
