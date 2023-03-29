"Oh what a night....." sang the Four Seasons and so it promises to be come Friday at R.T. White Raceway Ararat with a mammoth 11 race card of harness racing, stretching from 5.13-10.38pm.
The new lights are primed and ready to shine for the running of the 2023 $30,000 Ararat Pacing Cup and $25,000 Ararat Trotters Cup in a a most welcome return to "night trotting" with the Club being forced to stage day fixtures since the old lighting system went down in mid 2021.
HRV form analyst Craig Rail kindly shares his thoughts with our readers on the outcome of both feature events.
"The Pacing Cup field of just eight runners should still provide a hotly contested affair with the pre-post favourite Can't Top This drawn way-out wide for the Emma Stewart/Kerryn Manning combo," he said.
"Can't Top This (7) is racing in outstanding form and will be very hard to beat. He raced without cover and was beaten in the last stride in the Horsham Cup then endured a similar hard trip and blitzed his rivals in the Charlton Cup.
"Bulletproof Boy (8) produced a huge performance after working hard when second in the Stampede last time. He is a tough campaigner, continues to race in great form so must be respected.
"Helluva (6) was driven aggressively to find the lead, copped some pressure mid-race and battled on well for second in the Charlton Cup. He is very consistent and should run well again.
"Julius Shadow (1) was shuffled back on the markers after starting from the inside of the second line and was doing his best work late when fourth behind Sew What at Melton last outing. He is ideally drawn, races best when close to the lead so warrants consideration.
"Double The Hunter (4) is a tough type, winner of the Central Victorian Championship and Ouyen Cup this season. He possesses early speed and should run his usual honest race."
Selections: 7,8,6,1,4
Rail said wortunes will be made or lost when the field of nine step away from the tapes at the start of the Trotters Cup.
"While the class runners must overcome their handicap marks, the Phillip Giles/Jackie Barker outsider, Double Helix (4) may give them all something to chase, if swiftly into gear," he said.
"One Over All (9) has to overcome a 20m hcp but he is very versatile and has dominated the Country Cup circuit recently. He progressed forward to find the lead and ran along at a genuine tempo when he won the Charlton Cup in track record time last outing.
"Victree Hill (6) possesses a powerful finishing burst and followed a third behind One Over All in the Horsham Cup with a victory in the Echuca Cup, where he finished strongly from midfield. He is a moderate beginner from the standing start but will take holding out in the run to the finish.
"Hatchback (8) settled in a rearward position and couldn't work into the race at Charlton last outing. His form prior was very strong and he usually steps away quickly so he is worth an investment.
"Travel bug (7) is very good from the stand and finished off well for third behind One Over All (9) in the Charlton Cup. He has won ten races from behind the tapes including several Country Cups so he looms as a value chance.
Beau Garcon (1) and Anywhere Hugo (5) are both capable of showing up without surprising.
Selections: 9, 6, 8, 7, 1
It's Free Entry for all from 5.30pm and away from all the action out on the track, families will enjoy - Live Music with The Double Agents, a $1000 Cash Draw, Face Painting, Jumping Castle, rides on Aston the Train, ever popular $10 punters club, Hygain/Allbenz Park Pony Trots and a Jane McGrath Foundation Raffle.
Full fields, form guide, punters corner and gear changes for Ararat Cup night are available at www.harness.org.au and the action can be streamed live and free on your device at TrotsVision.
If you'd like to be involved in the Punters Club and/or McGrath Foundation Raffle, contact Shaz via the Ararat Club's Facebook page.
