All aboard for a skateboarding workshop

Updated March 30 2023 - 11:41pm, first published 3:00pm
Ararat Skate Park. Picture supplied.
Ararat's skate park will be a hive of activity this Sunday, as children and young people will have the opportunity to ramp up their skateboarding skills at a free workshop led by the YMCA.

