All aboard for a skateboarding workshop

Ararat's skate park will be a hive of activity this Sunday, as children and young people will have the opportunity to ramp up their skateboarding skills at a free workshop led by the YMCA.
Ararat Rural City Council has partnered with YMCA Action Sports to present a free, inclusive, and accessible workshop that provides residents the opportunity to learn and build skills in skateboarding on Sunday, April 2 from 10am - 12pm.
Ararat Rural City Council Mayor Jo Armstrong said the program is a great way to encourage young people to get active and to promote positive skate park culture.
"Young residents will have the opportunity to learn and develop their skate skills at the Bill Waterston Skate Park during a special All Aboard skateboarding workshop, organised by YMCA in collaboration with Ararat Rural City Council," Cr Armstrong said.
"Programs like All Aboard are important in encouraging active participation and building confidence to try a new sport.
"Led by experienced instructors, the workshop involves games with a social focus to build confidence by learning the necessary skills to skate safely.
"Learning never stops in Ararat, these sessions are a great way for young people to have fun, learn a new skill, and get involved in active recreation in a supportive setting.
During an All Aboard session, children and young people build confidence by learning about skate skill development, injury prevention, skate park etiquette and equipment maintenance. Each session generally runs for an hour and can accommodate up to 25 people at a time, from beginners to intermediates. Skateboards and helmets provided, bring your own if you've got them. All ages and abilities welcome.
The next session will be held at 10 am on Sunday April 2 at the Bill Waterson Skate Park. To register, visit https://skatepark.ymca.org.au/all-aboard
