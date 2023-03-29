The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Music in the Gallery: Goddesses of Jazz

March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maude Davey and Ruth Katerelos join forces for Goddesses of Jazz. Picture: Image credit: Vicky Jones Photography
Maude Davey and Ruth Katerelos join forces for Goddesses of Jazz. Picture: Image credit: Vicky Jones Photography

Jazz enthusiasts won't want to miss the upcoming performance, Goddesses of Jazz at Ararat Gallery TAMA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.