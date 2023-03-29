Music in the Gallery: Goddesses of Jazz

Jazz enthusiasts won't want to miss the upcoming performance, Goddesses of Jazz at Ararat Gallery TAMA.
In collaboration with Ararat Town Hall, Ararat Gallery TAMA will come alive after dark for an intimate evening of Jazz set amongst key artworks from the TAMA Collection on April 8.
Maude Davey and Ruth Katerelos join forces to take a spin around some songs made sensational over the decades by the likes of Nina Simone, Judy Garland, Piaf, Billie Holiday, Madeleine Peyroux, Dusty Springfield, Peggy Lee in this cabaret, Goddesses of Jazz.
Ararat Rural City Council Mayor, Jo Armstrong said the late-night art and music collaboration would further enhance visitor's experiences.
"Curated to reflect a range of musical experiences, the Music in the Gallery series celebrates leading Australian musicians, alongside a showcase of artworks from the TAMA Collection," Cr Armstrong said.
"Jazz music lovers can't go past the Goddesses of Jazz performance by Maude Davey and Ruth Katerelos - these performers will captivate you with their songs and stories of life, love and connection.
"The show sees the Gallery transformed into an immersive setting, with the concert grand piano moving into one of the exhibition spaces from the Town Hall."
Maude Davey is a Helpmann nominee and Green Room award winner for Melancholia and Anthem, while Ruth Katerelos has performed on local stages for decades, including in Bloom, From Whore to Eternity, and most recently, Mrs. Robinson at La Mama.
Tickets are limited. Bookings available via www.ararattownhall.com.au or through the Ararat Visitor Information Centre.
