J Ward seeking more volunteers

J Ward is looking for volunteers to help maintain its place as Ararat's premier tourist attraction.
Read also: All aboard for a skateboarding workshop
Friends of J Ward president Peter Waterman said while the group can comfortably fill rosters for both J Ward and Aradale, natural attrition of members requires regular recruitment drives such as the one currently being undertaken.
"Positions are open as guides, ticket office personnel, gardeners and maintenance persons," he said.
"Volunteers can stipulate how often they are prepared to give their time.
"It could be one day a month or every day, the choice is entirely up to the volunteer. Uniforms and training are provided."
Recent new members, Maree Murphy, Millie Stomm, Marion Da Costa and Alan Stewart, have stated that they have thoroughly enjoyed the experience of volunteering with Friends of J Ward.
To join Friends of J Ward as a volunteer, ring the Secretary, Sandra Ferguson, on 0400 977 575 for more information or visit J Ward at 1 Girdlestone Street.
Read also: Music in the Gallery: Goddesses of Jazz
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.