J Ward seeking more volunteers

March 31 2023 - 4:00am
New Friends of J Ward volunteers (back) Maree Murphy and Millie Stomm, (front) Marion Da Costa and Alan Stewart. Picture supplied
J Ward is looking for volunteers to help maintain its place as Ararat's premier tourist attraction.

