2023 Powercor Stawell Gift athlete handicaps announced

March 30 2023 - 10:00am
2022 Stawell Gift champions Cala Bull and Harrison Kerr pictured at last year's event. Picture supplied.
The Victorian Athletic League has announced the handicaps for all athletes competing in this year's Powercor Stawell Gift Carnival, held over Easter from Saturday April 8 to Monday April 10.

