2023 Powercor Stawell Gift athlete handicaps announced

The Victorian Athletic League has announced the handicaps for all athletes competing in this year's Powercor Stawell Gift Carnival, held over Easter from Saturday April 8 to Monday April 10.
More than 675 athletes have been given handicaps in the events which comprise the prestigious Powercor Stawell Gift and the Change Our Game Womens Gift.
Athletes can find their handicaps here:
The fields for the men's and women's 120m Gifts include a group from Australia and New Zealand's best track athletes and pro runners, including Jake Doran, Eddie Nkeita (New Zealand), Jack Hale, Jacob Despard (2018 Stawell Gift winner), Dhruv Rodrigues Chico (2019 Stawell Gift winner), Bree Masters, and Mia Gross.
The 1000m Invitational Women's Handicap will see the likes of Abbey Caldwell, Catriona Bisset and Linden Hall together in front of a home crowd.
Chair of Stawell Gift Event Management Murray Emerson said it was encouraging to see "the high number of runners joining us for the grand finale of Australian professional running."
"Thanks to our partnership with Athletics Australia we will have some of the top Australian and New Zealand track athletes lining up against an excellent field of professional runners again this year," he said.
Last year's winners Harrison Kerr and Carla Bull have been pulled back to 2.5m and 2m respectively.
2022 runner up Hamish Lindstrom is back 4.5m to a mark of 3m this year and admits it will be a challenge.
"I knew it was gonna be a tough mark this year, we will see if my form can carry into Stawell," he said.
The finals of the Strickland Family Women's Gift and Powercor Stawell Gift and other races are broadcast live and free on Seven from 11.30am AEST on Easter Monday April 10, 2023 and across all three days of the carnival on 7+.
Tickets for the 2023 Powercor Stawell Gift are now on sale via Ticketek at https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=STAWELLG23
Read also: No holiday for coronation
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.