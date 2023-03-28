The Greater Western Victoria Rebels walked away with three out of a possible four wins in Saturday's action-packed day of Talent League football.
The Rebels went head-to-head with the Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium, with both under-18 Girls and Boys sides and the under-16 Boys triumphant.
Sally Riley's coaching campaign is officially underway at the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls, who recorded their first win of the 2023 Talent League season against Bendigo on Saturday.
The Rebels bounced back from a round one defeat to Geelong with an impressive 29-point triumph at Mars Stadium.
The blustery conditions led to a handful of momentum swings but it was the Rebels who proved too classy en route to Riley's first win at the helm.
"Winning is a lot better than losing," Riley said to a proud David Loader walking into the room.
"It was reward for a big team effort for all the new staff and new coaching team.
"Working with 'Deeks' (Loader) and having him around has been incredibly valuable as well."
Bendigo's Lucia Painter, who is expected to be a 2024 AFLW draftee, was a focal point for the Rebels before the match, with Riley full of respect for the up-and-coming star's game.
"We spoke about their key players and for our players to be aware of them, rather than actively lock them down," Riley said.
"Between the midfielders, Molly Walton and Brook Ward did a good job on Lucia but we spoke about how it would be a team effort and we'd all help each other out."
Despite a busy start by Painter, it was the Rebels who, with the breeze behind them, held Bendigo scoreless in the opening term to race out to a 21-point lead as Olivia Wolter, Lily Jordan and debutant Remy Callender all contributed.
Kicking into the wind in the second term, the Rebels failed to add to their total but a strong defensive effort saw them concede just two goals, with one on the half time siren.
The selflessness of the Rebels was personified by Darley junior Chloe Oughtred, who Riley said played her role to perfection.
"Whenever you give Chloe an instruction she will follow it to a tee," Riley said.
"We focused on the little things such as what you're doing when you don't have the ball and how you can still help the team without gathering a possession and Chloe did everything we asked."
The Pioneers were once again held scoreless in the third quarter as the Rebels made the most of their opportunities with the breeze.
Lily Jordan added her second major and Molly Walton showed what she can offer around goals, but debutant Claire Lightfoot stole the spotlight with a beautiful goal - and even better celebration - in her first game.
Just one goal in the final term for Bendigo meant that the Rebels had their first win for season 2023.
Isabella Davies enjoyed a team-high 27 disposals, while Jess Rentsch was at her eye-catching best off half-back on Saturday.
"Today Jess was physical, strong and gave plenty of repeat efforts," Riley said.
"We shifted her a bit higher when we had the wind to be more involved because she's such an impact player.
"She was doing all the things that make her Jess."
The Rebels Girls travel to Kilsyth to play Gippsland on Sunday.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys began their Talent League season in style, walking away from Saturday's clash with rivals Bendigo with four points.
The Pioneers continued to challenge the Rebels, who led from the opening goal of the contest, but David Loader's side proved too strong in the 16-point victory.
"There's eight new guys in there and there's probably five or six that have only played one or two games so it's nearly a new side," Loader said.
"We'll definitely get better so to claim four points is a big result."
Debutant Mac Scoullar wasted no time in announcing himself to the league on Saturday, converting from right on the 50-metre arc for the first goal of the game.
Scoullar would go on to kick two goals for the match and add 17 disposals and 16 hit-outs in a stellar performance.
Rebels leader Alex Molan extended the lead out to a game-high 28-point margin midway through the second term, but a purple patch from Bendigo saw the lead trimmed to 10 points by half time.
Potential number one draft pick Harley Reid booted one of Bendigo's four second-quarter goals, with the Pioneer finishing with 21 disposals and two majors.
"I thought the boys hunted him (Reid) relatively well," Loader said.
"We were pretty clear about how we wanted to play on him in each part of the ground, we had different players lined up for him depending on where he was.
"I thought Oscar Gawith did a pretty good job on Reid when he went deep because he's certainly not an easy player to match up against."
While the Rebels broke away with the breeze in their favour during the third term, Bendigo managed to get within nine points with 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as Reid added another.
It was Jack Ough who was the hero for the Rebels, laying a chase down tackle on Bendigo's Xavier Carter inside forward-50 as goal-sneak Ethan McKercher took advantage and sealed the win for his side.
The Rebels remain in Ballarat for a date with the Sydney Swans at Marty Busch Reserve on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
