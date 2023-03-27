National Regionalisation Roadshow kicks off in Stawell

The Regional Australia Institute (RAI) will launch the national Regionalisation Roadshow in Stawell on March 29.
The workshops will help local leaders of Northern Grampians tackle the issues holding their country towns back.
As a member of the RAI, the Northern Grampians offered to host and be the first location in regional Australia to ignite a place-based lens on the framework - focussing on areas including job vacancies, education, and housing.
Chris Sounness, CEO of the Wimmera Development Association welcomed the workshop to further the Wimmera's own pledged actions for the region.
"We have pledged to grow the Wimmera Southern Mallee's population by 7000 people in the next 10 years. We have our plan to achieve this, but in the spirit of the Ambition, we know we will need to collaborate with the Wimmera communities to help us get there," he said.
RAI CEO Liz Ritchie said regionalisation was often misunderstood.
"It's not only encouraging movement to the regions, it's about so much more than that. It's the process of reaching our potential, of strengthening regional Australia to ensure its firing on all cylinders," she said.
"It's about making sure regional towns have the infrastructure, services, investment and population needed to thrive and grow - ensuring every Australian, no matter their location, has the opportunity to help drive national prosperity.
In September 2022, the RAI launched the Regionalisation Ambition 2032, 10-year framework that focusses on the key areas most critical to strengthening regional Australia.
Ms Ritchie said the ambition document set 20 key targets RAI were striving to reach by 2032.
"It includes bolstering our regional workforce and housing stock, improving the performance of country kids in the classroom, and future-proofing communities against drought and fires," she said.
To better position the regional economy to reach its potential the RAI said collective action is needed from government, industry and communities.
Ms Ritchie said the workshop in Stawell would allowed locals to craft their own plan for growth within their community, based on individual and collective actions.
"Our first Regionalisation workshop in Stawell takes the Ambition to the local level, and I look forward to working with leaders on the issues most pressing in the Wimmera and Northern Grampians area," Liz Ritchie said.
The RAI's ambition is to 'rebalance the nation' and have 11 million people living prosperously in the regions by 2032.
"We are calling on organisations to get involved, and like Wimmera Development Association, show how they can contribute to the rebalancing of the nation, by pledging," Liz Ritchie said.
Already more than 50 pledges have been received from some of Australia's largest companies, such as NBN, Telstra, Woolworths and Elders. Pledges can be made via www.rebalancethenation.com.au.
