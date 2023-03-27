The Ararat Advertiser
Davies family dominates second round at Stawell Amateur Athletics Club

March 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Beau Freeland, Hunter Davies, and Flynn Davies. Picture supplied.
The second round of the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club season saw three or the four of the Davies family runners place with Claire coming third in the seniors, and Hunter coming second just in front of his brother Flynn in the sub-juniors.

