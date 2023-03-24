Riley seeking Girls' first win

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls have their eye on their first Talent League victory under new coach Sally Riley on Saturday.
Read also: Gordon Street Pavilion shapes up
The Girls head to Mars Stadium for an action-packed day, taking on the Bendigo Pioneers at 11.30am.
The Rebels head into the clash following a hard-fought eight-point defeat to Geelong in the opening round.
Redan's Lily Jordan booted three majors, while Vic Country representative Jess Rentsch was amongst the best.
Despite the loss, Riley said she was proud of her side's efforts.
"We are going to learn from it and build from here the more the girls play together," Riley said.
"We are excited to play at Mars in front of a home crowd and hope that the community come out to support the regions young talent with all four teams playing on the day."
Greater Western Victoria Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown spoke highly of the girls' courage in what were tough conditions.
"The girls were really tested on the weekend, not just with their football skills but also how they best prepare for a game and their hydration," Brown said.
"I think that they learnt so much more about themselves but also how they best play as a team."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.