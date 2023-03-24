Rebels Boys to kick off at home

The Talent League Boys' season has finally arrived for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, who face the Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
There will be a whopping four matches played, with both Girls and Boys under-16 and under-18 sides taking to the field.
Rebels Boys head coach David Loader said onlookers can expect to see a different style of play from the Rebels this season.
"We are really excited about playing our first game with our new squad," Loader said.
"We are looking forward to watching our debutante players in their first game, and our returning players, back after a strong preseason.
"Competition has been super competitive for positions as we have quite an even squad, there will be some very excited young men this week and some disappointed players that are not in the round 1 side, it's a terrific position for our club to be in."
Following last year's formation, the Rebels have named six leaders and opt against a sole captain.
Joel Freijah, Lachlan Charleson, George Stevens, Deng Lual, Luamon Lual and Alex Molan have been named to the Rebels 2023 leadership group.
Freijah, the Horsham Saints junior, is a player plenty at the Rebels are excited to watch progress this Talent League season.
The 191-centimetre winger is part of the Vic Country squad, looking to solidify himself in the representative team.
"I'm feeling pretty optimistic about the year, it has been a really good start to pre-season and I'm looking forward to getting the action underway," Freijah said.
"(Vic Country selection) is definitely a goal for this season, hopefully I can play consistent footy and earn my spot in the team."
The impressive two-way runner said he was itching to run out alongside his Rebels teammates on Saturday.
"We've got some really good talent coming through and similar to last year the top-agers are strong players too," Freijah said.
"I'm pretty excited about it."
Alongside Freijah in the leadership group is exciting prospect Luamon Lual, who is part of the Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy.
The talented half-backer is hoping to follow in the footsteps of three Rebels last season and land at an AFL club at the end of the year.
"Hopefully it's a good year and hopefully there's some great success personally and as a team," Lual said.
"It's been a fun pre-season, but a bit tough. But that's pre-season. I've been doing a few gym sessions, running sessions, skill sessions with the Rebels and South (Warrnambool) but also had the opportunity to do some Vic Country camps and went to Maroochydore for a multicultural camp as well."
The Under-16 Girls begin at 9.30am, followed by the Under-18 girls at 11.30am.
The Boys kick off their season with the Under-16 Boys at 1.30pm followed by the Under-18s at 3.30pm.
All games will be played at Mars Stadium.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
