Gordon Street Pavilion shapes up

Works are progressing well on the new Gordon Street Pavilion, with the concrete foundation laid and reinforcing steel installed.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said the Gordon Street Recreation Reserve redevelopment would deliver a major uplift to the municipality's community assets and guide Ararat Rural City's sporting future.
"We recognise sport is the lifeblood for every town in Ararat Rural City, but some clubs simply don't have access to the facilities they need to grow," Dr Harrison said.
"The new multi-use pavilion is the centre piece of a suite of upgrades to create a premium sporting facility, which includes female friendly change rooms and multi-code club facilities, plus a social space with kitchen and bar that will accommodate sporting clubs and benefit the wider community.
"Works are progressing well despite wet weather delays; our crews and contractors are working hard to deliver the project as fast as possible, while ensuring a safe worksite and quality build.
"It's rewarding to see the pavilion structure come to life - crews have carried out brick work and secured a primary steel structure from the roof to the foundation. Currently, a roof is being installed with a timber roof truss to provide support and strength to the roof along with roof battens.
"The council is committed to upgrading assets for community groups and the broader community to live an active and healthy lifestyle."
The $2.55 million project has been funded by the Victorian Government's Community Sports Infrastructure Program, and a $400,000 grant from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The Gordon Street Recreation Reserve redevelopment is being delivered by Ararat Rural City Council with the endorsement and participation of AFL Victoria, Football Victoria, Cricket Victoria and Little Athletics Victoria.
