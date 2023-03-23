The Ararat Advertiser
Gordon Street Pavilion shapes up

March 24 2023 - 10:00am
Works are progressing well on the new Gordon Street Pavilion, with the concrete foundation laid and reinforcing steel installed. Picture supplied.

Works are progressing well on the new Gordon Street Pavilion, with the concrete foundation laid and reinforcing steel installed.

