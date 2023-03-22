Must see weaving eucalypts project opens in Ararat

A hundred woven panels by Liz Williamson from the Weaving Eucalypts Project are now on display at Ararat Gallery TAMA.
Acclaimed Australian weaver and academic Liz Williamson is known for her series of handwoven wraps, scarves and blankets, sometimes wearable and sometimes for exhibition, with distinctive textures and colours.
Around 70 people recently came together to celebrate the official opening of the Weaving Eucalypts Project exhibition, featuring panels woven by Williamson with fabric dyed by 60 collaborators, with over 50 eucalypt species that have been sourced from over 50 locations in Australia and internationally.
Opening the official opening event, Ararat Rural City Mayor Jo Armstrong commented on the strong support for the exhibition.
"Liz Williamson is incredibly passionate about her craft and the science behind natural dyes," Cr Armstrong said.
"Her works have been exhibited in major public collections including the National Gallery of Australia, NGV, Art Gallery of South Australia, and the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.
"In addition, Liz was awarded the Object Gallery and Craft Australia prestigious 'Living Treasure' award in 2007 for her contribution to the design and craft sector.
"This unique exhibition pays homage to one of Australia's most iconic plants, the eucalypt, as around 1,000 species are found in our backyard."
Artist Liz Williamson has been creating since the late 1970s and is still fascinated with the process and potential of interlacing two sets of threads on her loom.
"Weaving takes a level of precision, patience - there's great scope in terms of what you can do with weaving and materials you're able to explore," Ms Williamson said.
"People like Jean Carman have informed my research into the history of plant dye-making, who was fascinated with the colour hidden in the leaves of our plants.
"There's a huge interest in natural dyes and as a colourant for various textile projects - I think it's a forerunner for the future.
"Chemical dyes have been so detrimental to the environment that people are moving away from them -- this exhibition gives you a taste of what specific plants can offer, in terms of natural dye."
Commenting on the exhibition Liz said, "It's a collaborative project; initially, I had asked colleagues in Australia and India to colour silk fabric with eucalyptus leaves, bark, and twigs collected locally.
"Once I received the coloured fabric, I ripped it into narrow strips and wove it into panels.
"There's a whole gamut of colours featured in the exhibition from soft greens, browns to pinks.
"The woven panels reflect place and location, while the process has created a unique community of practitioners."
The project has expanded to connect with more colleagues in Australia and India as well as other countries touched by the Indian Ocean - Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Thailand. The Weaving Eucalpts Project is a UNSW Galleries touring exhibition.
Ararat Gallery TAMA is open every day from 10am to 4pm, phone 03 5355 0220 or email gallery@ararat.vic.gov.au for more information.
