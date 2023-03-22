The Ararat Advertiser
Must see weaving eucalypts project opens in Ararat

March 23 2023 - 10:00am
Liz Williamson and ARCC Mayor Jo Armstrong. Picture: Supplied.

A hundred woven panels by Liz Williamson from the Weaving Eucalypts Project are now on display at Ararat Gallery TAMA.

