House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Entering this substantial home, you are greeted by a unique stone waterfall. The main living area showcases beautiful views toward Mount Langi Ghiran. Walk through to the entertaining area that showcases a large pool table. There is a home office (or fourth bedroom) plus updated kitchen with stone benchtops and Miele appliances. Options abound with a lower-level zone that could be converted into a separate self-contained apartment. Majestic gardens, automated watering, solar panels and a kid's cubby are among the excellent features at this quality property in a premier location. Selling agent Brad Jensen said this property is jam packed with extras and represents fantastic value. Inspection is highly recommended.
