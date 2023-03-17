Eight home design elements that are often overlooked

Many homeowners want to breathe new life into their home's interior design but aren't sure where to start. With so many potential upgrades, improvements and changes that can be made, it is very easy to become overwhelmed when it comes to where to focus first.



However, the good news is there are plenty of ways to increase the value and function of your home without spending a lot of cash or learning complex skills.

Getting your home to feel complete and "just right" is within your reach. Many seemingly minor updates like installing new curtains or rethinking storage may have more impact than you may have previously thought.



However, as every home is completely different, along with the specific goals, tastes and style preferences of each homeowner, it's important to keep in mind that there is no one size fits all solution. However, with the right approach and some careful planning, there's no reason that you can't achieve your design goals.

Window dressings

We all need plenty of sunlight to improve our moods and take in that all-important vitamin D. Inside the home, though, we also want the privacy and security that blinds and curtains provide and we also want function and design cues that match the interior look and feel.



A well-chosen set of curtains can help you achieve the right balance between form and functionality and make a big difference to your home.

In most cases, window blinds are best suited for use in rooms that are prone to moisture buildup, notably bathrooms and kitchens. The last thing that you want is for your curtains to retain moisture as this will lead to mould buildup and odour.



Modern eyelet curtains best serve living and dining rooms since they allow easy installation over old-fashioned hook-style setups and they come in many styles to suit any space, from majestic to rustic.

Focus on lighting

The right lighting fixtures can work miracles for a room's design. Today's efficient LED technology is easily translated into any configuration to match your home's requirements.



Whether your taste is post-modern, traditional, or basic functionality over fashion, there is a lighting fixture for you.

Functional storage

Many options exist for those looking to declutter the home while improving traffic flow and using their limited space. Downsized apartments and condos are popular with younger buyers but they always seem to lack sufficient storage space.



The good news, however, is that there is an endless selection of functional storage solutions that you can choose from nowadays.

For example, many beds have built-in cabinets or are elevated to provide space underneath your mattress. Using modular bookcases or shelving units is also a great choice, especially if they allow vertical stacking. With this design, you can start at floor level and build them to the ceiling if needed.

Add some books

Books are fantastic to have in your home and bring a homely look and feel to your space. A collection of good books brings a more traditional, sophisticated aura to the interior and can completely change the vibe of the room.



Books are cheap (if not free) as people are increasingly ditching them in favour of tablet devices, so you can find them in thrift shops and opp shops for less than a dollar and start building out your collection.

Use baskets

Another retro idea for storage and a general vibe is baskets. Online artist-driven stores like Etsy are brimming with countless basket designs that you can select for many different uses throughout your home. You can use them as pet beds, meal presentations, planters, a place to put your keys, etc.



They are as versatile as they are artistic and have limitless uses in your home.

Indoor plants

Studies consistently show that plants improve air quality by providing oxygen and pleasant aromas, which both benefit our health by cleaning the air we breathe, thus improving our moods and reducing stress levels.



What's more, if you choose to grow healthy food-bearing plants like tomatoes or peppers, you'll also save money on grocery bills. Make sure to choose indoor plants that are suitable for your space, easy to maintain and that will thrive in the conditions your home can provide.

Update floor coverings

If you're unhappy with how your flooring looks or performs, the good news is improvements are affordable and straightforward. However, the first thing you'll need to decide is which material makes sense for your situation and your budget.



Generally, carpets give you a comfortable surface for walking, but they'll be prone to staining and wear as they age. Odour buildup and allergens may also arise if carpets aren't maintained. Tiling and hardwood are less maintenance, look great and come in as many styles as carpet but they will definitely be more expensive to install.

Hang some wall art

Perhaps the easiest, least expensive - depending on your tastes - way to personalise your home is to create your own art and display it on your walls. You don't have to be the slightest bit artistically inclined for this to work. If you are creative, you can hang your own prints, drawings, art or photos on the wall.



On the other hand, if you don't feel that you have a creative bone in your body, there are never-ending selection prints and posters that you can choose from to liven up your space.



Hanging some art on the walls is a brilliant way to add a splash of personality to your space and truly make it yours so you always feel right at home.

Functional and fabulous

If your home is missing that special something in its design, big-ticket items like home theatres and designer kitchens are great, but they're expensive and still may miss the mark.

