Foundation building for the health service's future

March 17 2023 - 5:00pm
EGHS Building for the Future Foundation Trustees, Sybil Abbott-Burmeister, Heather Fleming, Cam Evans, Bill Jones, Jill Tivey, David Hosking and Graeme Foster. Picture: supplied.

The East Grampians Health Service Building for the Future Foundation was established in 2009 to provide funding assistance to East Grampians Health Service.

