Foundation building for the health service's future

The East Grampians Health Service Building for the Future Foundation was established in 2009 to provide funding assistance to East Grampians Health Service.
The Building for the Future Foundation's aim is to maximise its financial resources and assets in order to benefit EGHS.
The Foundation is governed by an independent Board of Trustees consisting of volunteer community members each with an interest, understanding and experience in philanthropy.
The current Trustees include Chair David Hosking, Bill Jones, Geoff Laidlaw, Graeme Foster, Jill Tivey, Heather Fleming and EGHS Board directors Sybil Abbott-Burmeister and Cameron Evans.
Chair David Hosking said the Foundation funds educational scholarships to staff, assisted with purchasing equipment and funds large scale projects.
"The Foundation has contributed $350,000 in capital towards projects such as a CT scanner and most recently the Foundation provided $50,000 to upgrade the EGHS birthing suite," Mr Hosking said.
"Last year the Foundation made available scholarships to staff valued at $30,000 to ensure the long term viability of services across the health service.
"Since inception the Foundation has distributed $390,000 in scholarships for health service staff to upskill and further their careers, also ensuring that the community continues to receive health care from a highly trained and motivated team of health professionals."
The Foundation is a public charitable fund, with all income directed to the Trust Fund.
If you choose to donate or leave the Foundation a gift in your Will, you can be assured that it will be of immense value to the health service.
If you would like to consider leaving a donation or lasting legacy in your Will, please contact the Foundation via buildingforfuture@eghs.net.au or phone 5352 9300 and one of the Trustees will contact you.
To make a donation to the Foundation, you can do so online: https://eghs.net.au/foundation
