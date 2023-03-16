Young budding artists light up Barkly Street Laneway

Young budding artists are having their moment in the spotlight thanks to the latest community exhibition down Barkly Street Laneway.
A 3-Year-Old Kinder class from the Ararat Learning Centre teamed up with budding artists from Ararat Gallery TAMA's Mini Makers Art Club to create an ocean-centric display for the Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space.
Filled with colourful works depicting the different layers of ocean life, the young artists used multiple artistic techniques and materials to create their dioramas.
Ararat Rural City Mayor Jo Armstrong said arts and culture are vital elements to city life as it engages and attracts visitors to spend time in the heart of Ararat.
"The outdoor Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition Space highlights the talents of the local community and emerging artists from the region," she said.
"This project has been an incredible opportunity for the youngest in our community to get involved with the Gallery and develop their creative expression at a young age," she continued.
"The Barkly Street Laneway Exhibition is the perfect addition to a stroll through the centre of Ararat and is a conduit for conversation among community members."
The current exhibition is led by Kylee Whiting, who runs the Mini-Makers Program, and encourages young ones aged 3 - 5 years to explore the world by using their creativity, displayed in the form of art.
"One of the goals of Ararat Gallery TAMA is to make art accessible to the wider community, part of this is collaborating with education providers in the municipality to help foster children's sense of curiosity and creativity," Ms Whiting said.
"To introduce art to pre-schoolers to encourage and support their development in their creativity at an early age -- the laneway exhibition provides a platform for the children to proudly exhibit their achievements to the wider community, in a positive and united light.
"It's been very rewarding to hear such wonderful feedback from families and knowing that these young ones have had a positive beginning to their creative journeys."
This outdoor community exhibition space was created thanks to support from the Victorian Government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund 2021, as part of a larger laneway refurbishment project. To apply to exhibit here, please email gallery@ararat.vic.gov.au
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
