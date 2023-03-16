Tails wagging for iconic Moyston Sheep Dog Trials

From Border Collies to Kelpies, Australia's best sheep dogs will put their best paws forward to compete in the 95th Moyston Sheep Dog Trials held at the picturesque Moyston Oval on March 16, 17, and 18.
The origins of the trials date back to 1927, following a wager at the local pub when Billy Mason of Tommy Maidement's property 'Barton' bet Jim Murphy of Alex McDonald's property 'Crochan' that his dog was a better sheepdog - any day.
A day was named, and the two rivals lined up with their dogs one Saturday afternoon on the flat near the creek to work their sheep over a course, which has continued ever since.
The trials are a real test of sheep, dogs, and their handler - and their ability to work together to complete obstacles and tasks under pressure. There are rules of course, and a scoring system.
This year's Judges are John Tuddenham from Ross Creek for the Encourage/Novice, and the Improver/Open will be judged by Bob Clarke from South Australia.
Ararat Rural City Mayor Jo Armstrong noted the Moyston Sheepdog Trials were a long-standing tradition with the Moyston community since 1928.
"The Moyston Sheep Dog Trials are the longest continuously run arena trials in Victoria, possibly Australia," Cr Armstrong said.
"The trials' impressive longevity is a credit to Moyston locals, particularly Max McLean and Rosie Nater, who continue to organise the event every year with the support of fellow community members.
"The council is proud to again sponsor an iconic local event and looks forward to welcoming participants and visitors from across the country for a terrific weekend of competition and true country hospitality."
Moyston Sheep Dog Club President, Max McLean believes the increase in the number of new participants each year keeps the heritage sport going.
"Today, the competition is still strong. We're going from strength to strength. By hosting this event, we're keeping the tradition and craft alive," Mr McLean said.
"Competitors come from across Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales and Tasmania, which continues to attract international spectators and visitors from across the nation.
"Most of the dogs are beautiful Border Collies and Kelpies, there are also some workers coming across from the Yard Dog Trials, to compete in this more technical Arena Trial.
"You won't want to miss a special event on Friday night known as the 'Brace Trial', which sees dogs working in pairs over the course - a great demonstration of the incredible skills of these sheepdogs, following a Community Meal at 6 pm."
Spectators are welcome for a gold coin donation. Excellent country-style catering is available every day - morning and afternoon tea is $5.00.
Two-course lunch is $12.00.
Community Meal from 6 pm on Friday, March 17 followed by Brace Trials from 6.30 pm. The best dogs will be in action in the Open and Improvers Trial Finals on Saturday, March 18.
For more information on the upcoming Moyston Sheep Dog Trials, call Max on 0419382315.
