Tails wagging for iconic Moyston Sheep Dog Trials

Updated March 16 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:00pm
The 95th Moyston Sheep Dog Trials held at the picturesque Moyston Oval on March16, 17, and 18. Picture supplied.

From Border Collies to Kelpies, Australia's best sheep dogs will put their best paws forward to compete in the 95th Moyston Sheep Dog Trials held at the picturesque Moyston Oval on March 16, 17, and 18.

