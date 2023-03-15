The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

MAV secure councillor David Clarke as president for two more years

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another two years of leadership are on the cards for this long serving regional councillor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.