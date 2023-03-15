The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Victim of disgraced Avoca GP Martin Lee tells her story

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 15 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avoca sexual assault victim Claire says activist Grace Tame inspired her to press charges against the doctor who sexually assaulted her. File picture

Coming forward about sexual assault can be a difficult experience for many victims, especially in small communities where the perpetrator holds a position of power and trust.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.