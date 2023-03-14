A search is underway for a man after Golden Plains festival in Meredith this weekend.
Missing man James Thom was last seen about 8.15am on Monday morning at the festival wearing grey tracksuit pants and a navy hooded jumper.
The Ararat Advertiser understands police airwing was sent out to search for Mr Thom late Monday, believing him to have hitchhiked to Skipton or Ararat areas.
Handmade posters were put up around the site by Monday afternoon and volunteers sat at the exit gate holding images of Mr Thom to alert attendees.
In a widely-shared social media post, Mr Thom is described as a "tall good looking fella, calm and friendly, but haunted by increasing presence of underlying childhood traumas recently [and] likely triggered by days/nights of drinking".
Anyone with information on James Thom can contact Victoria Police on 131 444.
