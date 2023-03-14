UPDATE 8.30am Wednesday:
A man missing from the Golden Plains Music Festival in Meredith has been located safe and well.
Ballarat police said the man turned up at work on Tuesday night.
The man was reported missing after he was last seen on Monday March 13 at the festival wearing dark coloured jeans, a black shirt and jacket and possibly carrying a water bottle. He has multiple tattoos on his forearms.
The Courier understands police airwing was sent out to search for the man late Monday, believing him to have hitchhiked to Skipton area.
Handmade posters were put up around the site by Monday afternoon and volunteers sat at the exit gate holding images of the man to alert attendees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.