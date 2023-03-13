Police investigate Ararat aggravated burglary

Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary in Ararat on February 17.
It's alleged two offenders forced their way into a Murphy Street residence, armed with a baseball bat.
The pair allegedly threatened the homeowner with the bat about 1.50am, before the homeowner fled on foot.
The offenders allegedly used the bat to damage the property before stealing watches, keys, and money from the victim's home.
The offenders may have left the property in a white Toyota Kluger.
The offenders are described as wearing long, dark clothing.
Anyone with information or CCTV/dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
