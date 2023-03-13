The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Police investigate Ararat aggravated burglary

Updated March 13 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate Ararat aggravated burglary

Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary in Ararat on February 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.