After more than 110 years in the hands of the same family, E.W. Bulte is up for sale.
Read also: Search underway for missing festival goer
Fourth-generation owner, Peter Walker said it was the end of an era.
"I'm not going to work for the rest of my life," he said.
"My brothers aren't interested in it, and my kids aren't that interested in it.
"My mum was a bit disappointed, but she realised it needed to be done.
"My wife will be happy."
Peter, who's been at E.W Bulte for 37 years, said he was tired, and it was time to do something else such as travelling.
"I've got some work around the home to do.
"I've built a shed and might do a few things in there, might build something.
"It's a change of pace."
He hopes that whoever buys the business will keep it similar to what it is.
E.W Bulte has been in Ararat since 1912.
The family business was founded by Ernest William Bulte, who was a public works contractor in several parts of Victoria before he established a building business on the corner of Queen Street South and Tatyoon Road.
Building was the main focus for the E.W Bulte, Builder and Contractor business in the early days of establishment.
Two years after Ernest opened the business, his son Mark Bulte joined the firm as an apprentice carpenter, and together they built many shops and houses around Ararat.
In 1973 Mark's daughter Beverley Walker took over the business up until her retirement in 2000 when Peter took over.
Read also: Pomonal captures cricket premiership
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.