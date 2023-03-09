Police issue warning ahead of festival

Victoria Police have issues a stern warning to revellers ahead of the return of a popular four day music festival.
Acting Sergeant Craig Howe said Victoria Police will have a highly visible presence at the Pitch Music and Arts Festival in Moyston between Friday and Tuesday.
"Police are expecting up to 18,000 people from all across Australia (and the world)," Act Sgt Howe said.
"The Public Order Response team, Proactive Policing Unit and local uniform members will be conducting foot patrols across the course of the five day event, ensuring patrons arrive, enjoy, and leave the event safely.
"Police will also be out in force on the roads surrounding the event before, during and after the festival to detect and deter any drink and drug driving.
"Police have been working closely with event organisers to ensure measures are in place to ensure patrons are able to enjoy the festival safely, without affecting themselves or anyone else.
"There will be no reduction in service capability for those living in the Northern Grampians Policing area."
Sadly, 18 people have died on the roads in Western Victoria in 2023, up from 16 at the same time last year.
Operation Arid commenced across Victoria at 12.01am on Friday and will wrap up at 11.59pm on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.