The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Digital Farm Tech Field Days a successful first for council

March 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Rural City Councils CEO Dr Tim Harrison introducing the Ararat Digital Twin Spotlight project at the Tatyoon Digital Farm Tech Field Day. Picture supplied.

The role of real-time data in timely on-farm decisions was a key theme at the successful Tatyoon and Willaura Digital Farm Tech Field Days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.