Digital Farm Tech Field Days a successful first for council

The role of real-time data in timely on-farm decisions was a key theme at the successful Tatyoon and Willaura Digital Farm Tech Field Days.
Ararat Rural City Council recently hosted these events to promote the opportunities available within the Ararat Digital Twin Spotlight Project.
A project working with local farmers and planners to solve agricultural industry and planning challenges using a range of innovative sensor technologies and leveraging the powerful data visualisation and sharing capabilities of the Digital Twin Victoria (DTV) platform.
The well-attended Digital Farm Tech Field Days enabled the region's agricultural community to connect and hear firsthand how locally generated, real-time sensor data can assist on-farm efficiencies and boost productivity.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison officially opened and welcomed guests at the field days and highlighted the exciting local value the project will unlock for the Ararat region.
"Agriculture and agribusiness are strong drivers of our local economy and building digital capacity to provide smart farming technology opportunities, including weather and soil condition monitoring capability, is an area we believe where the Ararat Digital Twin Spotlight project can deliver," he said.
Growers and advisors in attendance heard from leading sensor technology providers Attentis Australia, FarmBot and Smart Paddock. As well as from project partners Telstra, who discussed the Narrowband network and its role in connecting real-time data with easy-to-use product apps and interfaces, and Federation University.
The innovative establishment of the project's local on-farm weather monitoring network, with a target to connect a number of local, strategically placed weather stations, was highlighted as one of council's core objectives. The network is intended to support live data feeds, at the discretion of data owners, into the Ararat Rural Information Network (ARIN), enabling residents to connect with the local environment in real-time.
Dr Harrison commented, "We are extremely pleased with grower interest in establishing the on-farm weather monitoring network, and in accessing available council grants and look forward to collaboratively implementing the on-farm network over coming months."
"The council's involvement within the Ararat Digital Twin Spotlight demonstrates our commitment to becoming Australia's rural innovation capital, leading the way with collaborative partnerships with Federation University Australia to drive advanced research and development in local agriculture and bioenergy," he concluded.
The Ararat Digital Twin Spotlight Project is a collaborative partnership with the Digital Twin Victoria program and Federation University Australia.
For more information on the project and if you're a local grower looking to get involved contact Organisational Transformation Lead Mel Roberts on (03) 5355 0215 or visit: https://engage.ararat.vic.gov.au/ararat-digital-twin-spotlight-project.
