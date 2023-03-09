Get ready for an entertaining night as Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows, and Darlinghurst make their way to Ararat and Horsham.
With a mutual love of vocal harmonies and strong melodies, the Black Sorrows and Darlinghurst have recorded a single to be released March 24 through ABC Music and will debut it live on the upcoming tour.
A Little Love is a joyous, upbeat pop country song with a universal message. Written by Greg Townsend, produced by Joe Camilleri and recorded at Woodstock Studios in Melbourne, the track is a musical collaboration between the two bands.
Joe Camilleri mused that he knew Darlinghurst could turn a rough diamond into a gem of a track with their musicality and incredible harmonies, "like a vintage guitar with fresh strings."
Fronted by ARIA Music Hall of Famer Joe Camilleri, The Black Sorrows have been at the forefront of Australian music for decades.
Renowned for their high-energy live shows, musicianship and infectious rootsy rhythms, The Black Sorrows, in one form or another, has not stopped recording and performing since Joe formed the band in 1984.
From gospel to sweet soul, raw blues to country and wild rock'n'roll joyrides, no musical style is left in the corner waiting for a dance partner. Joe Camilleri has released a staggering 51 career albums, the latest Live From The Shangri-La.
Darlinghurst is a Melbourne based four-piece country group that's creating a fresh sound in the Australian Country music scene. Darlinghurst's 2021 self-titled debut album debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Album chart and Top 10 on the ARIA Album chart. In 2022 Darlinghurst won their first Golden Guitar at the 50th Australian Country Music Awards for New Talent of the Year.
The Black Sorrows and Darlinghurst will play at Ararat Town Hall on March 31 and at Horsham Town Hall on April 1.
For tickets to the show in Ararat, click here.
For tickets to the show in Horsham, click here.
