Ararat Rural City celebrates International Women's Day at Alexandra Community Centre and Gardens

Community members turned out to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) at a walk around Alexandra Gardens, followed by a breakfast at Alexandra Community Centre on March 8, 2023.
The walk and breakfast event, hosted by Ararat Rural City Council, saw Mayor Jo Armstrong offer her advice and experience to the audience, who were eager to celebrate inspiring women in the region.
The UN Women Australia's IWD theme for 2023 is focused on innovation and technology and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality.
Mayor Jo Armstrong said the council was proud to support celebrating women in the region with a beautiful breakfast event at Alexandra Community Centre.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with one another and celebrate the achievements of women in the region who are working hard towards building a better future for all," Cr Armstrong said.
"Along with celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political advancements of women - this day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality and call out gender bias.
"There have been big wins in gender equality in recent years but there's still much to be done. Forging gender equality and working toward a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination is a shared responsibility among all groups, organisations, schools, and government."
"International Women's Day takes on a special meaning for Ararat Rural City Council, especially in our commitment to work towards gender equality in our workplace. To support this vision, Council established the Gender Equality Action Plan last year," she added.
"Together, we can uplift and celebrate one another, raise awareness about discrimination and take action to drive gender parity."
This event was a part of Ararat Rural City Council's International Women's Day celebrations.
International Women's Day (IWD) provides an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge women's achievements while encouraging our communities to build an inclusive world.
