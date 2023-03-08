The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Rural City celebrates International Women's Day at Alexandra Community Centre and Gardens

March 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Community members turned out to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) at a walk around Alexandra Gardens, followed by a breakfast at Alexandra Community Centre on March 8, 2023.

