Final weeks to see the Lady Barbara Grimwade Collection

Featuring the classically simple, austere, yet bold designs of Arija Austin, the owner and designer of Tu, and a haute couture piece from Marlowe of Sydney, the Lady Barbara Grimwade exhibition boasts a one-of-a-kind costume collection from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
Donated to Ararat Gallery TAMA in the early 1990s, The Lady Barbara Grimwade Collection comprises of 25 garments from her personal wardrobe, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and assorted accessories over a 30-year period.
Ararat Gallery TAMA Coordinator Katy Mitchell said Lady Barbara Grimwade wass renowned for her immaculate wardrobe and intimate knowledge of fashion and its influence.
"Since its inception, our Gallery collection has grown to showcase a diverse range of Australian textiles, fibre art, design and fashion," Ms Mitchell said.
"Throughout the Grimwade exhibition, it has been a pleasure to hear visitors' excitement for pieces found in Lady Barbara's wardrobe - the items of clothing selected represent a time, place and a person's character.
"Even visitors who don't have a particular interest in fashion have commented on the boldness of the colour blocking in the exhibition design."
"The exhibition has been a fantastic opportunity to upskill our staff and volunteers in preventative conservation and correct handling for fashion.
"It has been a huge team effort to bring this exhibition to life - this would not have been possible without the support and guidance from our staff, numerous volunteers, textiles conservator Jacinta Brown, and the Grimwade family."
The last day to see the collection of Lady Barbara's personal wardrobe is Sunday, March 19, 2023. Ararat Gallery TAMA is open between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Sunday; people wanting more information can phone the gallery on 5355 0220.
