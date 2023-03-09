The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Final weeks to see the Lady Barbara Grimwade Collection

March 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Featuring the classically simple, austere, yet bold designs of Arija Austin, the owner and designer of Tu, and a haute couture piece from Marlowe of Sydney, the Lady Barbara Grimwade exhibition boasts a one-of-a-kind costume collection from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.