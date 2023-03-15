A prison exit program could be under threat if the federal government cuts critical funding.
Uniting Vic.Tas has urged the Federal Government to maintain critical funding for homelessness services already struggling to keep up with record demand and housing crisis.
The Victorian Government has written to the state's homelessness services warning the Federal Government has decided not to renew its funding as part of the Equal Remuneration Order beyond June 30 this year.
The Equal Remuneration Order was introduced in 2012 to cover social and community workers recognising the sector's predominantly female workforce had been historically lower paid because of their gender.
Uniting Vic.Tas CEO Bronwyn Pike said if the ERO funding for homelessness support services was not maintained, the organisation stood to lose $1.254 million for 2023-2024.
"It's extremely distressing that we're already having to turn people away from our homelessness services because the demand is at record levels," she said.
"Without this funding, it will mean a longer wait for help or we'll have to turn even more people away and that's the last thing we want to do.
"Our homelessness and housing support services are already at breaking point - we don't want to see more people having to sleep on the streets or in their cars.
"Here in Ararat and across Western Victoria, we deliver our Prison Exit Program, which works to reduce homelessness and reoffending by providing people with housing support as they leave prison.
"This program relies on funding and it's important it continues.
"By cutting ERO funding, it will impact not only our housing and homelessness support, it will have a significant knock-on effect on all our crisis services, including emergency relief, which provides vital support such as food parcels to people in need.
"Every day we find there are more people who can barely afford to keep a roof over their heads let alone pay their bills or put food on the table. In the middle of a housing crisis, the last thing the housing and homelessness support sector needs is a funding cut. It will be devastating."
Uniting's Prison Exit program has operated for several years providing housing information, referral and assessments in the Ararat and Langi Kal Kal prisons to people with complex housing needs.
A Uniting spokesperson said the aim of the prison exit program was to improve the transitional experience of people exiting prison and seek to reduce the chances of homelessness and re-offending through the provision of housing and support.
"This program provides assistance while people are in prison such as connecting with emergency accommodation or help with maintaining accommodation, linking them with local community housing providers, food vouchers and access to a phone - all of which can assist with a successful transition back into the community," they said.
"This financial year we have supported 246 people through the Prison Exit program including with emergency accommodation, helping them to maintain their accommodation, advocacy with landlords and with applications for housing and with rental rebates."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
