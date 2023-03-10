Check out who got snapped at biggest Willaura Market yet | Gallery

The 2023 Willaura Market was the biggest yet, with more than 60 stall holders and a huge crowd attending.
Read also:
About $7500 was raised, which will go towards improving the lives of patients and residents at Willaura Health Care and Parkland House Hostel.
Check out the photos below.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.