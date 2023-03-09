It has been a long time between grand final wins for the Aradale Bowls Club.
On March 4, they defeated Chalambar Golf Bowls Club in the Grampians Saturday Pennant division one grand final.
It took four additional ends, but Aradale has their first title since the 1975/76 season with a five-points to seven (62-62) win.
Aradale had a strong start in the first rink with a 26 shots to 15 win.
Michael Dowling, Daniel Foster, Peter Oehm and skipper Gary Jamieson defeated Harry Wheeler, Shane Davis, Richard Harricks and skipper Tony Carra.
Chalambar won a tight second rink 19 shots to 17.
Michael Franklin, William Waterson, Adrian Preston and skipper Shane Todd defeated Flynn Jamieson, Brian Richards, Mark Griffits and skipper Daniel Mahoney.
Requiring at least a nine-shot victory, Chalambar claimed the third end 28 shots to 19.
Hans Holz, Karen Brennan, Gary Todd and skipper Chris Young defeated Ken Mahoney, Tony Campbell, Gary Sherwell and skipper Brett Sladdin.
Read also: Stawell's stars to fight for state titles
With the scores level after the allotted 75 ends, each rink played an additional end.
As scores were still tied after the three additional ends, another end was played on the first rink where Aradale claimed the victory.
Stawell Golf Bowling Club has won the division two grand final.
In a rematch of the major semi final, Stawell Golf Bowling Club won a high-scoring first rink 30 shots to 20.
Norm Duxson, Allan Guest, Michael Burrett and skipper Peter Greenberger defeated Trevor Skurrie, Keith Mitchell, Robert Cray and skipper William Skurrie.
Stawell Golf extended their lead in the second rink with a 28 shots to 16 win.
Colin Hall, Laurie Milkin, Raymond Scobie and skipper Bruce Blenheim defeated Joy Seeary, Murray McGaffin, Ronald Jenkins and skipper Brenton Russell.
Requiring to overcome a 22-shot deficit to do the minor/major premiers double, Stawell Bowling Club had a 35 to 20 shot win in the final rink.
Geoff Wallace, Glenda Cameron, Robin Austerberry and skipper Robert Maconachie defeated Frank Reading, Murray Macpherson, Graham Healy and skipper Ross Dobson.
Chalambar Golf Bowls Club defeated Stawell Bowling Club 10 points to 2 (78-50) in the Grampians midweek pennant grand final.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.