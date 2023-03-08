Aspiring doctors to start their Deakin studies at Warrnambool and Ararat

Deakin University medical students will soon be able to complete the first year of their medical degree in Warrnambool and Ararat.
From next year, students entering Deakin's Doctor of Medicine (MD) as part of the Rural Training Stream will be able to complete the first year of their course at one of two rural training hubs, Deakin's campus in Warrnambool or the East Grampians Health Service in Ararat.
From 2025, Year Two of the MD will also be offered at these sites.
Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Gary Rogers said the changes would give aspiring doctors greater choice in where they live and study.
"It's really important that students from our region remain living in and connected to their communities whilst completing their medical studies," Professor Rogers said.
"Being forced to move away to attend university is not only a financial burden it is also disruptive for them and their families and makes it less likely they will return as a future doctor.
"At Deakin we are committed to recruiting and retaining rural students to work as doctors in their communities," Professor Rogers said.
Deakin's innovative Rural Training Stream admitted its second intake of medical students this year and allocates at least 30 places a year for students from rural backgrounds, with priority given to applicants from communities in Deakin's 'rural footprint', including south-west Victoria and the Grampians-Wimmera region.
Until now, Deakin medical students have had to complete their Year One and Two studies at the university's Waurn Ponds campus in Geelong.
East Grampians Health Service Chief Executive Nick Bush said EGHS was excited and appreciated of the efforts made by Deakin University to help local nurses and allied health practitioners to study to be rural doctors in their local communities.
"The initiative is a significant change to what medical training has historically been," he said.
"It is an innovative approach to have the first two years of the Deakin medicine course delivered at Ararat and Warrnambool.
"This makes the course accessible for rural health professionals. Deakin University is also exempting these students from the Graduate Medical School Admissions Test (GAMSAT) which can be prohibitive for rural health professionals in getting in to medicine.
"We look forward to filling the 15 positions in 2024 with local nurses and allied health professionals or local residents who have undergraduate degrees."
In other changes announced by the university, the significant Graduate Medical Schools Admissions Test (GAMSAT) requirement will be waived for MD applicants with a rural background in Deakin's rural footprint, as well as the requirement to have completed tertiary studies within the previous 10 years.
Deakin's Director of Rural Medical Education, Associate Professor Lara Fuller said it was hoped the changes would open the door for a whole new generation of rural students to consider becoming rural doctors.
"It is important that potential applicants, such as existing rural health professionals, don't have to sit expensive admissions exams and undertake further study just to apply for the MD," Associate Professor Fuller said.
"We aim to deliver most of the teaching at the rural sites, with occasional requirements to attend the Waurn Ponds campus.
"We have already commenced recruitment of professional staff and will also be employing academic staff in each region to deliver the program," Associate Professor Fuller said.
Applications for Deakin's Rural Training Stream in 2024 can be made through GEMSAS, opening in May 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.