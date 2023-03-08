The Ararat Advertiser
Aspiring doctors to start their Deakin studies at Warrnambool and Ararat

March 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Deakin University medical students will soon be able to complete the first year of their medical degree in Warrnambool and Ararat. Insert: Nick Bush.

Deakin University medical students will soon be able to complete the first year of their medical degree in Warrnambool and Ararat.

