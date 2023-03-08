Ride to Remember raises funds for new ultrasound machine

More than $30,000 has been raised at this year's 15th annual Grampians Ride to Remember held on February 5.
More than 560 participants rolled away safely and on time from the Ararat RSL.
Led by Patron - Paul Margetts together with the Victoria Police/Northern Grampians Highway Patrol vehicles, the ride route was picturesque and enjoyable one taking in the communities of Maroona, Moyston, Pomonal, Halls Gap and the outskirts of Willaura before returning to Ararat for lunch at the Alexandra Gardens.
The Lions Club of Ararat provided fantastic healthy luncheon boxes for everyone following an early start making these up at the Ararat Secondary College - Trade Training Centre.
A great effort was put in leading up to and on the day of the Ride thanks to Chief Marshal, Phil Clarke and his Team of Marshals in conjunction with the Police Forward Command, in particular Acting Snr Sgt Shaun Allen and Senior Constable Garry Crawford for ensuring the Ride was well planned, safe, and showcased some of the spectacular scenery the Grampians and Ararat Rural City region has to offer.
In addition the Medical and Support Vehicle volunteers who followed the Ride played a large part overall in backing up as required together with the Ambulance Victoria Solo who participated as another medical support level.
The Saturday night "Welcoming Dinner" for visiting riders/pillions from right across Victoria and SA at the Ararat RSL was a sell-out.
It was very well received by the 150 attendees.
The Moyston community organised the morning tea at their Recreation Reserve and this was very well organised and well supported by all participating in the Ride and vital funds were raised for the purchase of a DEFIB for the reserve which is used regularly by community groups.
The Alexandra Gardens were well set up by Rod Peachey and his team for the return of the Ride around 12.30pm with a lot of the public there taking an interest.
There was also lot of interest in the displays and coffee van and it was pleasing to have the Psych's on Bikes back again doing health checks.
The Show and Shine was well supported and as always was extremely well run by Jenny Sargent and her team. Riders certainly enjoy taking away a prize from this event.
The event would be hard to hold so successfully without our many sponsors, supporters and volunteers in addition to the fantastic support of Victoria Police.
The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation - Ararat Branch is indebted to the Ride Sub Committee and generosity all round to the success of the 2023 Ride.
Funds raised will go towards the purchase of a new ultrasound machine for the "John McNally" Medical Imaging Department at East Grampians Health Service.
The 2024 Grampians "Ride to Remember" is already locked in for Sunday, February 4.
