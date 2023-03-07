A change of pace and scenery has inspired Darryl Edwards to pick up his camera once more.
The former band photographer moved to Ararat in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the live music industry in 2020.
"In the first three years, I didn't pick up a camera," Darryl said.
"At the start of this year, I did. I was walking around shooting buildings. A truck drove past, and I took a photo of it."
The photo of the truck inspired Darryl to create a Facebook page, Truckspotting Ararat.
"Almost every photo I take of trucks, I put up," he said.
"It's the beauty of not knowing what's going to come over the hill next.
"The size of the truck, and what they've got on.
"Someone usually knows who the driver is, it's a big industry, but everyone knows everyone."
"The drivers have all got stories as well."
Through his time taking photographs of trucks, Darryl has gotten to know some of the truck divers, where they've been, and where they're going.
"Some of these trucks are old," he said.
"It's interesting. I never thought truck spotting was a thing. I know there's Trainspotting.
"It's kind of snowballed from there."
Darryl often sets up his shots near the Ararat Bypass roundabout.
"It's a good spot for action shots," he said.
"The trucks come around the corner and you can get close-ups of the cabins."
Since he started in January, Darryl has photographed an array of interesting trucks and cargo.
He recently took a photo of an F-4 Phantom plane, which was built in the 1960s and 1970s.
"As a kid, it was my favourite plane. I never thought I'd see one," he said.
"I couldn't believe it, it was the front end of a phantom.
"A couple of weeks ago, I photographed a massive water boiler.
"That was a huge round steel structure.
"Every truck comes through with a story.
"Truck drivers keep this country running."
It's not Darryl who finds joy in truck spotting, his Facebook group, Truckspotting Ararat, has more than 1500 followers.
"That's just through word of mouth," he said.
"I had a fireman pull over and ask if I was the truck spotting guy. It's so cool.
"The sense of community in Ararat is strong.
"I've enjoyed that aspect of Ararat."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.