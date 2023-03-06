Wool classers in demand as industry faces shortages

South-west Victorian sheep farmers and contractors are in desperate need of wool classers as an industry-wide shortage starts to bite.
South West TAFE wool classing teacher Stuart MacPherson said there were plenty of well-paid job opportunities for experienced people to work in the field.
"There is a lot of demand from contractors and farmers who are constantly looking for good wool classers," Mr MacPherson said.
"The demand is quite strong. It's very hard to find wool classers, especially those of the right calibre who are performing at the required level.
"There are staff shortages across all facets on the industry, but it's becoming more pronounced with handlers and classers."
South West TAFE will deliver a wool classing course starting in early March at Maroona near Ararat.
Mr MacPherson said the course would provide practical skills as well as theory.
"Practical skills are important but classers also need a good theory component as well," he said.
He added that wool classers must complete the course to get their ticket and provide a valuable service for farmers and buyers.
"Wool classing is important because when the wool is sold as being classed by a registered wool classer, it gives the buyer an assurance of quality," he said.
"The course will take between nine and 18 months. "It can be comfortably achieved in nine months if you have the time and are committed to doing the book work," Mr MacPherson said.
Classer and now teacher, Sherri Symons, said the industry was screaming out for wool classers.
"There is a desperate need for contractors to find good classers," she said.
"I frequently get phone calls asking me to do it but I have to tell them I'm now teaching the next generation of wool classers."
Ms Symons, who completed the South West TAFE course about 15 years ago, said it gave her a good grounding in the industry and inspired her to travel across Australia in the role.
"It's an amazing industry to work in," she said.
"Once you get into the industry and start wool classing, the number of amazing people you meet along the way is phenomenal and it can lead to a lot of career opportunities, especially for young people."
South West TAFE is also planning courses in Mortlake and Hamilton later this year and may do a residential course at Glenormiston College in the future.
To find out more about the South West TAFE wool classing course, call 1300 648 911 or visit www.swtafe.edu.au
