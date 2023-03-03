Murray to Moyne cycle relay to raise funds for bone density scanner

East Grampians Health Service's Cranks and Defibrillators are now in training for the gruelling Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay in April.
This year the team is back to riding the full 525 kilometre relay from Swan Hill to Port Fairy, with a team of 15 riders as well as volunteer bus drivers and support crew.
EGHS Community Liaison Officer Jodie Holwell said the riders had been training for months and were looking forward to the ride from Swan Hill to Port Fairy.
"It's a long and at times challenging ride, but our team supports one another and looks forward to the ride and camaraderie," she said.
This year at East Grampians Health Service, the team is aiming to raise $15,000 towards the purchase of a Bone Density Scanner for the EGHS Medical Imaging Department.
Once installed, Ararat will be able to offer this service for the first time, negating the need for patients to travel to larger centres to receive this service.
As part of the recent redevelopment of the Medical Imaging Department, a purpose built area has been set aside to house the Bone Density Scanner.
The team has run a number of smaller fundraisers this year, including the Ararat Market and the popular raffle, with tickets to the upcoming Trivia Night already sold out.
Raffle tickets are available from Foster's Mensland, Deb's Diner and EGHS.
Riders will also be seeking sponsorship and businesses are welcome to make a donation to the team by contacting Jodie Holwell at jodie.holwell@eghs.net.au
