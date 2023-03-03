The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Murray to Moyne cycle relay to raise funds for bone density scanner

March 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured are some of the members of this years EGHS Cranks and Defibrillators, back L-R, Owen Leggett, Graham Bull, second row Charlie Reid, Jason Shipcott, Wayne Klauss, third row Graeme Foster, Dean Knights, Garry Brumby, Tania McKinnis, front Tessa Sargent, Roxane Moos, Erin Hinchliffe, Lisa Haddow and Laura White. Picture supplied.

East Grampians Health Service's Cranks and Defibrillators are now in training for the gruelling Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay in April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.