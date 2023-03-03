The Ararat Advertiser
Greater Ararat Business Network to hold annual general meeting

March 3 2023 - 5:00pm


The Greater Ararat Business Network committee will hold its 2023 AGM on Thursday March 30, 6pm at the Ararat RSL.

Local News

