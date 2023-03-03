Greater Ararat Business Network to hold annual general meeting

The Greater Ararat Business Network committee will hold its 2023 AGM on Thursday March 30, 6pm at the Ararat RSL.
Residents are kindly invited to attend.
Read also:
Preceding the formalities of the AGM, Martha Haylett MP will have a short presentation, followed by the AGM and a networking opportunity to speak with other local business owners and Martha, whilst enjoying some light refreshments and finger food.
Please RSVP for catering purposes by Sunday, March 26, to pcairns@ararat.vic.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.