Golfers donate to Willaura Health Care

March 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Pictured L-R, Lee Ann, Willaura Health Care staff member Jenny, Laurie, Willaura Golf Club member and event organiser Ryan Townsend, and Vicki. Picture supplied.

The residents and patients at Willaura Health Care are now able to enjoy their favourite programs and movies thanks to a recent donation from the Willaura Golf Club.

