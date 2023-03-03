Golfers donate to Willaura Health Care

The residents and patients at Willaura Health Care are now able to enjoy their favourite programs and movies thanks to a recent donation from the Willaura Golf Club.
Two new televisions have been purchased with funds raised at the Club's annual tournament, where players from across the region came together to enjoy a friendly competition.
Manager at Willaura Health Care, Liz Atkinson, thanked the golf club members for their generous donation.
"The residents and patients have expressed their excitement in receiving the donation of the new TVs," she said.
"They are looking forward to being able to watch classic movies, documentaries, comedy and sports at a time that suits them."
Club member Ryan Townsend was instrumental in organising the event.
"I was pleased to see the funds go to such a worthy cause," he said.
