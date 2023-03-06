SOME of the region's up and coming stars gained valuable experience this summer as part of the Little Athletics sporting calendar.
The Ararat Little Athletics hit the 2023 Maryborough Open Day this February, taking a team of seven athletes to compete against 34 Victorian-based Little Athletics centres.
Centre secretary, Brooke Turner, said the kids that went had a good time.
"They just went and had a good day and learned some skills," Turner said.
The young athletes competed in 26 events, collecting three wins, seven second placings, and eight thirds.
The winners were Addison Lardner, in the under-14 girl's shotput, and Luca Stewart who won the under-6 boy's discus and shotput.
The other athletes that attended were under-9's Libby Harrington and Tom Rickinson, under-6's Fynn Thompson and Max Cameron, and under-7's Stephanie Rickinson.
Ararat Little Athletics meets for training on Thursday nights at their centre at 2 George Road, Ararat, with a contingent of roughly 50 participants.
"We've got a couple strong ones who go away to competitions like the one in Maryborough, and then we've got the kids that just come along for some fun to learn some skills," Turner said..
