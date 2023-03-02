Ararat Town Hall program boasts impressive line-up

Ararat Town Hall has announced the launch of their 2023 program, which brings established and emerging Australian talent to Ararat Rural City.
Performances in the first half of the year will feature live music from Get Rhythm - Johnny Cash and June Carter, The Black Sorrows, Goddesses of Jazz, Jade Hurley, Crazy Arms, and a free afternoon concert by Issi Dye featuring Legends of Rock 'n' Roll.
Catch a star-studded line-up of the country's best and emerging comedic talent at the Multicultural Comedy Gala this March or be amazed by exceptional acrobatics from On by Circa. For young ones, WHALEBONE, Bunkasaurus, and The Alphabet of Awesome Science promises the best kids' theatre shows around.
Ararat Town Hall Performing Arts Coordinator Tim Lewis said he was particularly excited to deliver a robust program to the community for the 2023 season.
"With more than 20 incredible performances ranging from comedy to circus, musicals to classical music, and a fantastic line-up of artists, this year offers plenty of reasons to catch a show at the Town Hall," he said.
"We're once again supporting Ararat Live to bring original artists monthly to Ararat, starting off with artists Steve Poltz, Nick Charles, and Bill Jackson."
Reflecting on the past few years, Mr Lewis said the pandemic provided many challenges, but it had also highlighted the resilience of the live music and arts industry.
"The last few years have been unpredictable for the entertainment industry - we look forward to inviting the community back for a jam-packed program this March."
Ararat Rural City Mayor Jo Armstrong said the Ararat Town Hall was a highly utilised community venue and regional tourist destination.
"The landmark venue holds pride of place in the community by supporting local ensembles, including the Ararat Music Comedy Society, Ararat Theatre Company, and the Ararat Eisteddfod," Cr Armstrong said.
"Further, by bringing world-class acts to our local stages, we're supporting the arts industry, generating tourism, and delivering economic benefits back to our local businesses."
Keep an eye out on your inbox for the 2023 Ararat Town Hall Program. Pop into the Visitor Information Centre or phone 1800 657 158 to find out more or visit www.ararat.vic.gov.au.
Upcoming performances include:
